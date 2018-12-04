1 In 4 Schoolchildren Worry Their Family Don't Have Enough Money

More than one in four schoolchildren are sad or worried about their families not having enough money, a survey has found.

The survey of 1,323 children aged between 10 and 15 was carried out by YouGov as part of the Mental Health Foundation’s Make It Count campaign, which set out to identify the biggest sources of anxiety in young people.

According to the latest child and adolescent mental health statistics for England, children living in households in the lowest 20 per cent income bracket are more than twice as likely to develop mental health problems as those living in households in the highest 20 per cent income bracket,

“Our survey highlights that many children are seriously worried about their parents’ finances,” said Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation. “We have a responsibility to help children to deal with this and other pressures they are facing in today’s society.”

