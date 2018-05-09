1 In 9 Young Scottish Adults Reveal They've Attempted Suicide

An alarmingly high number of Scottish adults aged 18-34 years old say they have attempted suicide, according to a new study. Of 3,508 young people surveyed, one in nine (11.3%) reported having attempted suicide, while one in six (16.2%) said they had self-harmed at some stage in their lives. Women were significantly more likely to report self-harm and suicide attempts compared to men. [SEE ALSO: How to help a loved one who is suicidal]

negatina via Getty Images

The research, led by University of Glasgow and published today in the journal BJPsych Open, studied a sample of young adults from across Scotland. It found those who attempted suicide or self-harmed at younger ages were more likely to have frequent self-harm and suicide attempts. The first episode of self-harm tended to precede the first suicide attempt by about two years. Almost one quarter (22.8%) of 18-34-year-olds reported having thought about suicide at some stage in their lives and 10.4% said they had last thought about suicide in the past 12 months. Lead author, Professor Rory O’Connor, from the University’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing, said: “Suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-harm are major public health concerns that affect large numbers of young people. Until now, there have been few studies that estimated how common these thoughts and behaviours were in young adults in the country. “These results are stark, and serve to highlight the scale of suicide attempts and self-harm in our country’s young people. The findings are timely given that the Scottish Government will soon publish a new suicide prevention action plan. We hope our findings also emphasise the importance to clinicians, and others involved in the care of young people, to be vigilant given that suicide attempts and self-harm are relatively common.”