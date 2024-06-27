This Former Hollyoaks Star Is Among The New Additions To Netflix's One Piece Season 2

(L t– R) Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, IÃ±aki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Taz Skylar as Sanji in One Piece CASEY CRAFFORD/NETFLIX

Netflix has revealed some of the stars who’ll be joining its live-action adaptation of One Piece when it returns to our screens for its second season.

One Piece debuted on the streaming platform last year, and won praise from critics and viewers for its spin on the classic manga.

Following the news the show would be returning for a follow-up series, bosses have unveiled some of the actors who’ll be joining in on the fun the second time around.

Among them is Callum Kerr, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Monarch, who more recently embarked on a country music career after spending time in Nashville.

Callum Kerr in the US series Monarch FOX via Getty Images

Callum – who portrayed George Kiss in 70 episodes of the Channel 4 soap – will play the popular character Smoker in series two of One Piece.

Smoker’s arrival was previously teased in the first season finale, although viewers did not see his face at the time.

Joining him in the new batch of episodes will be Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol and Ty Keogh as Dalton, all of whom are characters from the original manga comics.

Upon its release in October last year, One Piece topped the Netflix most-watched chart in a staggering 84 countries, surpassing a record previously held by Wednesday and Stranger Things, which each only managed 83.

Impressively, this figure later rose to 86 as the show’s global popularity continued to grow.

Other new additions to the season two cast have also been teased on One Piece’s official Instagram page in recent days.

