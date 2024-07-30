There's Been A Disappointing Update On The Future Of Only Murders In The Building

Hulu

The news that Dexter: Resurrection will hit our screens in 2025 has given mourners of beloved (or at least, intriguing) characters hope.

Perhaps some Only Murders In The Building fans might hope for a “resurrection” for Tobert, too.

Played by Jesse Williams, the character hasn’t gone so far as to pass away (phew) ― but his departure to LA at the end of season three led some fans to wonder if he’d appear in season four.

Advertisement

Apparently, though, he won’t.

How do we know?

Jesse Williams, the actor behind the character, recently told People that while the ending of season three was “open-ended,” his character’s fate seems sealed.

“No, I’m not on that show anymore,” he said on July 29th.

Though Williams had previously said working on the project alongside the star-studded cast was a “pinch yourself moment,” his blunt answer suggests it’s likely a no-go (for now, anyway).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s co-creator John Hoffman expressed his desire for Jesse Williams and Meryl Streep to return to the show.

“I love them both, Jesse and Meryl, everyone. I mean, for God’s sakes, I would bring Paul back if we can,” he said, adding there was “no greater hope for [him]” than to see them reprise their roles.

Advertisement

“Listen, I would bring everyone back, and that might happen. Victims, killers, they’re all able to play in the landscape within this sort of certain narrative ways we can tell our stories.”

Let’s just keep our fingers crossed, I guess...

Any other news for season four?

It’s definitely not all bad news.

Eva Longoria told Entertainment Weekly her costars on the show (yup, she’s on the bill) would include “Meryl Streep. Melissa McCarthy. Eugene Levy. Zach Galifianakis. Paul Rudd.”

Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, and Kumail Nanjiani all seem to be involved too (per The Hollywood Reporter).

“There was one scene we were, all of us, we were there and I was like, ‘How is this my life?’ I’m so excited,” Eva Longoria shared.

Me too, on balance (even if it is without Tobert).

Only Murders In The Building seasons 1-3 are available in the UK on Disney+; season 4 will be available on Disney+ from 27th August onwards.