Oprah Winfrey Reveals The ‘Most Romantic Thing’ She Does For Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey knows how to make her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, feel special.

The media mogul recently discussed her relationship with Graham, telling People in an article published Saturday that her “most romantic” gesture for the author and entrepreneur involves food.

“The most romantic thing I do is make hot water cornbread,” she said. “Mothers around the world feed their children on it and all you do is add the hot water to the meal and you make these little flat cakes and you fry them in a pan.”

She continued, “Every time I do it it’s like the most romantic thing I’ve ever done.”

Winfrey then shared her appreciation for Stedman’s romantic gestures, which included going out to get Winfrey a copy of The New York Times every Sunday.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham were photographed together on Oct. 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams via Getty Images

The media mogul recently discussed her love life with Stedman during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this week.

She said Stedman’s most romantic gesture for her was writing her Valentine’s Day cards on behalf of their dogs after they died.

“Each of the dogs would send their own bouquet. That’s the most romantic,” she said before joking that after several Valentine’s Days of the same gesture, she told him that he needed to “move on to something else.”

After Winfrey’s interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” aired, host Drew Barrymore drew criticism on social media for squeezing Winfrey’s hand while awkwardly stroking her arm as the two talked.

But Winfrey later defended the talk show host, telling TMZ that she was “not uncomfortable at all.”

She said about Barrymore, “I’ve never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing.”