Orlando Bloom Responds To Keira Knightley's Pirates Of The Caribbean Comments

Orlando Bloom in Pirates of the Caribbean Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Last year, Keira Knightly told The Times that the backlash she got after her appearance in Pirates Of The Caribbean left her with conflicted feelings about the franchise.

“It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time,” she said at the time, adding, “They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of, and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head”.

Advertisement

And now, co-star Orlando Bloom has shared his response to her conflicted feelings with Entertainment Weekly.

Orlando Bloom arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 via Associated Press

Speaking to the publication over Zoom, the actor shared that he understood his on-screen ex-shipmate’s messy feelings about the hit movie series.

Advertisement

“It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like… it feels almost like another lifetime now,” Orlando, who played Will Turner, Keira’s character’s love interest, said.

“But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful. But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things.… I have a lot of positive takeaways.”

Keira Knightley via Associated Press

Advertisement

Orlando also teased that he may consider another Pirates Of The Caribbean appearance in the interview.

He said: “Listen, it was a wild and fun experience so, you know, never say never. I have a lot of respect for that experience, and Jerry, and the whole thing. But who knows? I mean, it’s sort of one of those things I really haven’t thought about it, really.”

He added, “I’m happy that I got to be a part of something that feels like it’s standing the test of time, which is cool”.