Orlando Bloom Lands Brilliant Response To Fiancée Katy Perry's Outrageous Oral Sex Dish Pledge

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom pictured together in April via Associated Press

Orlando Bloom landed a zinger after his longtime love Katy Perry announced to the world that if her partner does the dishes, she’ll reward him in a big way.

But as anyone who saw the moment in question will already know, she said it much more explicitly.

“Just do the fucking dishes! I will suck your dick! It’s that easy!” the Firework singer told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this week.

Advertisement

The British actor, who’s been engaged to Katy since 2019, seized his moment when she shared photo highlights of her chat on Call Her Daddy on Instagram.

“Love you Daddy,” she wrote, with Orlando commenting: “I’ve cleaned the whole house.”

Orlando Bloom's wicked reply. Instagram

Shiver me timbers, that was a good one, Pirates Of The Caribbean dude.

All kidding aside, though, “choreplay” is a thing. Research has shown that partners who share household tasks have more sex.

According to Katy, Orlando is all-in on the cleaning when need be.

“He does the dishes. We’re fortunate to have a housekeeper, but on the weekends he knows that that’s important,” Katy said on the podcast.

Advertisement

Of her man doing the dishes, she added: “If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your dick sucked.

“I mean like literally, that is my love language. I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari!”