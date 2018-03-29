Is Your Sleep Tracker Ruining Your Sleep? What To Do About 'Orthosomnia'

They are intended to make you sleep better. But sleep tracking apps could in fact be disrupting your shut-eye, according to new research which notes the rise of “orthosomnia”– disrupted sleep resulting from the quest for perfect rest. A growing number of people are monitoring and obsessing over their sleep tracker data which, in turn, is keeping them wide-eyed and stressed throughout the night, researchers explained in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. So what can you do to reclaim a good night’s kip? Three sleep experts who’ve witnessed an increase in the problem spoke to HuffPost UK.

millann via Getty Images

Dr Neil Stanley, an independent sleep expert, argues that while orthosomnia might be a “silly word” (‘ortho’ means correct, while ‘somnia’ means sleep), it describes a very real issue. You can’t drift off if you’re stressed - “so if you’re thinking or are worried about sleep itself, then you’re going to have a problem sleeping,” he says. Apps and trackers often provide people with some sort of score or rating for the activity they’re measuring – meaning there’s always room for improvement. So it’s unsurprising that people might worry that they need to get more sleep if the score isn’t the best it could be. “People should trust themselves a lot more rather than technology,” says Dr Stanley. “Apps and wearables are not particularly accurate anyway, so you may be worrying about completely inaccurate data. “Really it’s all about relying on how you’re feeling: are you sleepy during the day? Yes or no. If yes, you probably have a problem with sleep. If no, then you don’t.”