So, you know that feeling when you’ve literally just been recognised for being at the top of your game and doing better than everyone else in your field in the last 12 months, only to wind up falling over and immediately dragging yourself back down to earth?

Sunday night was a big one for Rami, landing his first ever Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the divisive Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Just moments later, though, he would end up falling clean off the stage at the Dolby Theatre, even being seen to by paramedics.

Fortunately for Rami, the fall took place after the live broadcast was over (exactly what he was doing back on the stage remains to be seen), but photographers still in the auditorium did still capture the moment, including the aftermath of him speaking to an EMT (emergency medical technician).