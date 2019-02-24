Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2019 Academy Awards…

This year’s Oscars will be taking place on Sunday 22 February, with The Favourite and Roma having received the joint highest number of nominations , on 10 each, including Best Picture and Best Director for respective filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos and Alfonso Cuarón.

If, like us, your invitation to the Academy Awards has been *ahem* lost in the post, then you’re in luck, because it’s still pretty easy to follow along with this year’s Oscars , without having to fly all the way to Los Angeles.

You have a few options for the red carpet this year

First of all, as is always the case during awards season, E! will be able to give you a front row seat, with Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic chatting to the nominees and other A-list guests as they make their way into the event.

There’ll also be a somewhat more official red carpet stream available to watch on the Oscars’ Twitter page (@TheAcademy), which will be presented by journalist Louis Virtel and former Disney star Laura Marano.

If you prefer your coverage with a more British slant, though, you can also tune into Sky’s dedicated Oscars channel, which is also available to NOW TV customers.

But what about the actual ceremony?

Well, British film fans will be pleased to note that, unlike the Golden Globes and Grammys, the Oscars is one awards show that you can actually watch live here in the UK.

Sky’s dedicated Oscars channel – also available to NOW TV customers – will be showing the event live, starting at 1am, on Sunday night (or Monday morning, depending on which way you look at it).

Alternatively, if staying up till 4am to watch a load of famous people taking home gold statues one after the other in real time isn’t your bag, they’ll also be showing the ceremony ‘as live’ the following day.

On the night, be sure to keep an eye on our Twitter page for all the latest updates, and, of course, do check HuffPost UK Entertainment too, where we’ll be bringing you all the biggest headlines from the event.