But it’s time to get ready for the biggie. Yes, Oscars season has officially started.

On Thursday afternoon, the contenders for the biggest night in cinema were announced, recognising achievements in film from across the last 12 months (nominees were initially supposed to be revealed earlier in the month, but the ceremony was pushed back on two occasions due to the ongoing fires in California).

Here’s the full list of films, actors and big names from the world of cinema that have been announced so far – and make sure you keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this piece as more are announced…

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabelle Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander To Wonder

Yuck!

More to follow.