We’ve already kicked things off with the Golden Globes, while the Baftas, Critics’ Choice Awards and SAG Awards are all still looming.
But it’s time to get ready for the biggie. Yes, Oscars season has officially started.
On Thursday afternoon, the contenders for the biggest night in cinema were announced, recognising achievements in film from across the last 12 months (nominees were initially supposed to be revealed earlier in the month, but the ceremony was pushed back on two occasions due to the ongoing fires in California).
Here’s the full list of films, actors and big names from the world of cinema that have been announced so far – and make sure you keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this piece as more are announced…
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabelle Rossellini (Conclave)
Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Yura Borisov (Anora)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Live-Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In The Shadow Of The Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander To Wonder
Yuck!
More to follow.
The Oscars will take place on Sunday 2 March, with US comedian Conan O’Brien on presenting duties. This year, the ceremony will stream live on both ITV1 and ITVX, with Jonathan Ross and his guests offering UK viewers commentary over the course of the night.