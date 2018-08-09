News of The Academy’s decision to add a “popular film” category at the Oscars has been met with a mixed reception but rather than straight-up complaining, many of those who are unhappy have suggested other categories The Academy could have gone for.
Some ideas are, obviously, more serious than others. Here’s a round-up of our favourites…
Let’s start with the fans calling for under-appreciated, non-acting stars to get recognition:
At the other end of the seriousness-scale, there’s this suggestion:
Other possible nominees include Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper, though if it’s lifetime achievement we’re talking, this one probably belongs to Gandalf.
The film industry is a tough one to crack, so a special prize for new filmmakers would definitely help:
Or what about, y’know, a vehicle-based prize:
Think outside the box, people. Speaking of which...
Ok, back to the (semi-)serious ones.
Is it about time the Oscars started taking genre into account?
And finally, we’d be very much here for any of these…
The new category is part of a big push to modernise the annual ceremony which, let’s admit it, isn’t exactly known for being a thrill-a-minute and super forward-thinking.
This isn’t the only alteration announced either as The Academy will be moving the ceremony to early February in 2020 - which resulted in Bafta announcing their awards night will also move to earlier in the Awards Season calendar.