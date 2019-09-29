Three Brothers Charged With Murder After Fatal West London Stabbing

Three brothers have been charged with murder after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in west London.

Osvaldo Carvalho, from Hanwell, was attacked in West Lodge Avenue near Ealing Common at around 6pm on Tuesday, police have said.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kamaljit Sohal, 22, of Uxbridge Road, Ealing, Sukhminder Sohal, 23, and Michael Sohal, 27, both of Lockwood Road, Southall, were charged on Saturday with the murder, Scotland Yard said.

They will appear at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, a spokesperson added.