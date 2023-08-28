Strictly's Oti Mabuse Shares Beautiful Video Of The Moment Her Husband Found Out She's Pregnant

Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure David M. Benett via Getty Images

Oti Mabuse has shared an emotional video of herself revealing to her loved ones that she’s pregnant – including her husband, fellow dancer Marius Lepure.

The two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion announced on Saturday that she and Marius were expecting their first child.

Writing on Instagram, Oti enthused: “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.”

Alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, the former Strictly pro added: “This is new for us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges, but the best news we could have ever asked for.

“We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of three plus Leo [the couple’s dog].

“It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder.”

Oti followed the announcement with a video in which she and Marius were seen sharing their happy news with different family members and friends, with a particularly heartwarming beginning.

The clip opens with Marius lying in bed while an off-camera Oti hands him her positive pregnancy test.

Also featured in the montage are Oti’s sister, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, and professional dancer Nancy Xu.

Oti explained: “Living in a different country as a couple means you don’t have family around to break the news face to face to. And most often friends became family.

“We are so extremely lucky with our group of friends, *disclaimer* this isn’t all of them not enough video space… but we kept our circle really tight, full of positive energy, laughter and joy… because that first and secondly trimester can be super super challenging.”

Marius and Oti at Wimbledon last month David M. Benett via Getty Images

Oti is best known for her seven-year stint as a dancer on Strictly, during which she made history as the only professional to have won the show in two consecutive years.