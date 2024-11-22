Our Place Black Friday: This Celeb-Approved Always Pan Is The Cheapest It's Ever Been

Our Place Our Place Always Pan 2.0

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If there’s one thing we’re going to do at HuffPost UK, it’s bang on about Our Place. From the Always Pan 2.0 to their new Wonder Oven, we love every single one of their Insta-famous products.

Advertisement

The cult US cooking brand is well known for their millennial catnip Always Pan 2.0 and I’ve already explained why they seriously live up to the hype.

Its strongest selling point: it’s the only pan you really need. Grilling, frying, braising, roasting, baking, stewing, sautéing, and searing – it does them all.

Plus, no need to decant your meal into a serving dish once it’s cooked when a pan looks as good as this.

The pan has an insanely long-lasting ceramic nonstick coating – I’ve had mine for almost two years and a fried egg still slides off it with zero, I repeat, ZERO stick. The best bit? It takes little to no effort when it comes to cleaning, even the most sticky foods that would normally take a massive scrubbing to remove just wipe off.

Advertisement

The Always Pan 2.0 also comes in multiple Pinterest home-aesthetic colours, including grey, sage, red, lime green and lavender – so there’ll be something to fit your interior style. My sage pan lives on display on my hob at all times and no guest has ever entered my house without commenting on how pretty it is.

The Always Pan 2.0 is an investment at £130 but thanks to Black Friday you can get it with a whopping £50 off over at Amazon.