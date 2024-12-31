Gavin & Stacey Fans Are Just Realising A Clever Outfit Detail In The Finale, And It's Well Lush

BBC

Fans of Gavin & Stacey had a lot of Easter eggs of feast on in the show’s last-ever episode.

The finale, which won the UK’s Christmas ratings war in 2024, not only cast one of the actual babies who originally played Neil The Baby as his teenage self, but also featured a second-hand wedding dress that belonged to a shocked fan.

And now, it seems fans have noticed another clever detail.

In a post shared to Reddit’s r/gavinandstacey, site user u/New-Replacement-7638 pointed out that the outfit Stacey wears in the show’s last-ever frame is a little reminiscent of the one her character donned in the beginning of the show.

The pale, puff-sleeved dress she wore at the final episode’s last party was certainly more than a little like the blouse she had on while on the phone with Gavin at the start of the show.

And that’s not all: Redditor u/Ronnie_Hot_Dogs said Gvain’s outfit in the picture was a little familiar too.

“Him in a cardigan too, when they first met she liked his cardi,” they wrote.

In fact Gavin’s character seemed to wear the same jacket on top of the cardigan in the promotional pics for the finale too.

BBC

Yet another site user, u/Bloodstarvedhunter, pointed out that Nessa packed the same paltry luggage on her trip to the Shipman’s as she had the same time she met up with Gavin and Smithy in London.

“To add to the throwbacks, you had Nessa with her luggage as it were, the same tiny bag with wipes and TicTacs [in place of a toothbrush],” they wrote (though decades later, Nessa now also has to consider her HRT).

“It’s all of these subtle things that we as avid viewers see and love,” a fan of the show, u/CruelSummer14, commented.

