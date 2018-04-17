Outrage As Windrush Briton Was Said To Be Facing 'Imminent Deportation'

A Briton who reportedly belongs to the Windrush generation was threatened with “imminent deportation” by the Home Office, according to an MP.
Ruth Williams, whose 35-year-old son Mozi Haynes’ is due to be deported tomorrow, got in touch with Labour MP David Lammy to say she feels “betrayed” by the Government.
She told the Tottenham MP: “I feel betrayed and a second class citizen in my own country. This makes me so sad and the Home Office must show some compassion.
“I am unwell and almost 75, I live on my own and I need my son to stay here. I need my family around me and I can’t face being alone. He has applied to the Home Office and been refused twice.”
Lammy later tweeted that the case had been resolved.
“The deportation is being halted and his case is being reviewed. Justice will be done,” he said.
The man, who lives in the Beaconsfield constituency, had also been in touch with his local MP Dominic Grieve, who told HuffPost UK he has raised the case with the Home Office.
He said: “I have been made aware that there is a constituent of mine who comes from the Caribbean and is facing imminent deportation. This person may fall within the category of Windrush generation immigrants’ children about whose immigration treatment serious concerns have been raised generally in Parliament. I have spoken to the person concerned.
“I have now taken the matter up directly with the Home Office and I am waiting to hear from them as to the issues in this case. I have been assured that I will be contacted with further information as soon as possible and that until the matter is clarified he will not be required to leave the country.”
It emerged this week that thousands who answered the post-World War II call to come to the UK to work in essential services are being denied access to state healthcare, losing their jobs and even being threatened with deportation.
Despite living in the UK for decades, many Commonwealth migrants were accused by the Home Office of not having the proper documentation in a move branded “shameful” by MPs across the Commons on Monday.
Lammy called for resignations of Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes over the scandal.
He said: “This is a national disgrace. What is going on in the Home Office makes me ashamed of our great country.
“The Prime Minister must act urgently to halt this deportation and all other Windrush deportations.
“Heads must roll over this and the Home Secretary and Immigration Minister must consider their positions.”
Theresa May said sorry to Caribbean leaders at a summit in Downing Street on Tuesday morning.