Outrage As Windrush Briton Was Said To Be Facing 'Imminent Deportation'

A Briton who reportedly belongs to the Windrush generation was threatened with “imminent deportation” by the Home Office, according to an MP.

Ruth Williams, whose 35-year-old son Mozi Haynes’ is due to be deported tomorrow, got in touch with Labour MP David Lammy to say she feels “betrayed” by the Government.

She told the Tottenham MP: “I feel betrayed and a second class citizen in my own country. This makes me so sad and the Home Office must show some compassion.

“I am unwell and almost 75, I live on my own and I need my son to stay here. I need my family around me and I can’t face being alone. He has applied to the Home Office and been refused twice.”

Lammy later tweeted that the case had been resolved.

“The deportation is being halted and his case is being reviewed. Justice will be done,” he said.

The man, who lives in the Beaconsfield constituency, had also been in touch with his local MP Dominic Grieve, who told HuffPost UK he has raised the case with the Home Office.