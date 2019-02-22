145,000 People Are Calling On Tesco To Improve Its Chicken Welfare

Chickens bred for meat in the UK live in cramped indoor conditions no bigger than an A4 sheet of paper for each bird, are unable to flap their wings properly and suffer from heart attacks and leg problems – that’s according to a new RSPCA petition that is targeting Tesco and calling on the supermarket to improve basic animal welfare standards.

More than 145,000 people have signed the petition since it launched on Change.org two weeks ago. They want Tesco to stop breeding meat chickens that have been genetically selected to grow quickly, to give each chicken more space to move around in, and to improve access to natural light – which the RSPCA clams encourages activity and promotes good health.

Georgina Holding, 31, who works for an RSPCA cat rehoming centre in north London and is a volunteer campaigner at the charity, told HuffPost UK she targeted the petition at Tesco in particular because it was the UK’s largest supermarket and a huge retailer of chicken meat. Tesco buys more intensively farmed indoor chicken meat than Asda and Morrisons combined, said Holding.