Teen's Bedroom Experiment Sees Duckling Hatch From Supermarket Egg

In today’s hard-to-believe news, a teenage boy has helped hatch a live duckling from a supermarket egg.

William Atkins, 14, bought the eggs from Waitrose and placed them under an incubator in his bedroom to see if it was possible to hatch a duckling.

Approximately one month (28 days) after buying the box of six Gladys-May’s Braddock Whites free-range duck eggs, an adorable baby duckling hatched, the Mail Online reported.

“The duckling is absolutely adorable and already making little quacking noises,” Atkins said. “I am amazed a supermarket egg has actually hatched. But also really excited.”