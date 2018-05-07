Armed police are locked in a stand-off with a gunman after a shoot-out in Oxford city centre.

Norfolk Road in the city is on lockdown after shots were fired from a residential property in Paradise Square before armed response officers returned fire.

Members of the public have been warned to avoid the area. Police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

A woman, who asked not to be named, said she was sat on her balcony when she heard loud bangs, shouting and dogs barking on Monday afternoon.

“After a second round it became apparent these were gunshots so I rushed inside,” she told the Press Association.

“There was a couple more shots, three spurts in total, still a lot of shouting and barking. I heard a man shout ‘show me your hands’ repeatedly.

“The shouting continued and only quieted down an hour later or so, between now and then there have been bursts of shouting, barks and helicopters.

“I’ve heard no more shots since though. The entire area outside my flat is sealed off, and there is a police officer with a dog stationed a few metres from the balcony.”