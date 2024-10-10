Paddington Star Opens Up About Major Recasting In Upcoming Third Film

Hugh Bonneville in Paddington Moviestore/Shutterstock

Hugh Bonneville has shared his take on the decision to recast Sally Hawkins’ character in the new Paddington film.

The Downton Abbey star is due to reprise his role as Mr Brown in the third instalment in the hugely popular family movie series, Paddington In Peru, which hits cinemas next month.

However, while most of his co-stars will be joining him, his on-screen wife will now be played by Emily Mortimer, taking over the role from Sally.

Speaking to Empire, he insisted the film is “not pretending [the recasting is] anything other than a straight swap”.

Sally Hawkins in the first Paddington film Moviestore/Shutterstock

“There has not been a hideous divorce or anything,” he quipped. “Emily just seemed like a perfect fit.”

Hugh added: “We were lucky to get Emily. She’s radiant and warm and so clever – she’s a writer herself so she’s wonderful at ad-libbing.

“It’s a tough role: She’s the emotional core of the Browns and the most emotionally connected with Paddington.”

Emily Mortimer via Associated Press

In a statement explaining her departure last year, Sally said: “For me it has felt the right time to hand the reins over to another, and one can’t get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer, she is extraordinarily special.

“She will embody the essence of Mary Brown and yet make it utterly her own.”

“I already greatly miss my on and off-screen family,” the Oscar nominee insisted. “The experience of making the first two films has truly been some of the best and most creative times I have had in the world of film.”

