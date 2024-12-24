'I Thought It Was Funny': Paloma Faith Reveals Real Story Behind Her Viral 'Christmas Holidays' Tweet

Paloma Faith performing at Glastonbury earlier this year via Associated Press

It’s about that time of year when a certain old tweet from Paloma Faith starts to go viral again.

Back in the early stages of her career, the Brit Award winner wrote in a – sadly, now-deleted – post on the social media site then known as Twitter: “Please note: If I am on Xmas holidays please do not ask me for a photo with you. My holidays end Jan 5th.”

The post may be now over 15 years old, but it still resurfaces around the festive season – particularly when pop culture fans start switching their “out of office” messages on their work emails.

Paloma Faith's since-deleted post resurfaces every Christmas X/Paloma Faith

Well, getting ahead of the trend, the Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer has shared a video message on Instagram revealing the origins of the now-infamous post.

“This was a tweet that I wrote somewhere in 2009 or 2010 after my first album was released,” she recalled. “I’d literally spent 14 years working in retail, and then I wrote that tweet because I went on holiday and realised that I couldn’t have a holiday because the whole time everyone was asking me for pictures and I didn’t have a rest.”

Paloma continued: “So, I [wrote] that tweet – which I thought was funny at the time. In fact, I’d had one margarita, which is all it takes for me to get drunk. I drank that margarita, I laughed hysterically about the tweet, I went to sleep and I woke up to find 15,000 people calling me a c***.

“Some time has passed since writing that tweet, and I can see it again today, and realise that I empathise with my position.”

“So, to all the gays that bring this tweet up to me every Christmas as an iconic moment in my career, kiss my f*****g holiday a**e,” Paloma concluded, before blowing a kiss to the camera and declaring: “I love you!”

On Christmas Eve, fans can see Paloma performing during ITV’s annual royal carol concert, Together At Christmas, attended by Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.

It being the festive season, why not revisit Paloma’s oft-forgotten Christmas tune It’s Christmas And I Hate You below: