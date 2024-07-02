'Give Women A Break': Paloma Faith Fires Back At 'Appalling' Criticism Of Female Glastonbury Performers

Paloma Faith on stage at Glastonbury on Sunday OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Paloma Faith has hit back at some of the criticism aimed at the women on this year’s Glastonbury line-up.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer performed on Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage on Sunday afternoon, and the following day, shared an impassioned statement on X in defence of other women who appeared on stage over the weekend.

Advertisement

“The way people criticise the women who performed at Glastonbury online is absolutely appalling,” she wrote.

“I think people need to understand that women are not on stage to be ridiculed and shamed. We are there in all our boss bitch power and we stand by one another.”

“GIVE WOMEN A BREAK,” Paloma continued.

The way people criticise the women who performed at @glastonbury online is absolutely appalling.



I think people need to understand that women are not on stage to be ridiculed and shamed we are there in all our boss bitch power and we stand by one another.



GIVE WOMEN A BREAK pic.twitter.com/goleam3XQY — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) July 1, 2024

The Brit Award winner went on to say that her favourite performances at Glastonbury this year were all done by women, specifically naming Little Simz, SZA, Dua Lipa and Janelle Monáe (who is non-binary), while celebrating their “entertainment, power and talent”.

Advertisement

Paloma added that a speech made by Janelle during their Glasto set in support of all marginalised communities “got me in the heart”.

This year’s Glastonbury headliners included Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, marking the first time in the festival’s 50-year history that two women have had top billing.

Paloma Faith named SZA as one of her Glastonbury favourites Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Meanwhile, country music icon Shania Twain occupied the so-called “legends” slot on Sunday afternoon, hitting the stage right after Paloma.

Advertisement