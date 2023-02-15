LifeshoppingFood and Drinkpancake day

23 Pancake Day Essentials You Need If You Want To Flip Fluffy Stacks Like A Pro

Whether you favour lightweight crepes or an American-style stack, you’ll want to bag these buys in time for February 21st.

We've got you covered with everything you nee to make Pancake Day a flippin' success on February 21st
A fun fact about me is that no matter what else I’ve got going on — I am making the time to eat my own body weight in batter on Pancake Day. As far as I’m concerned, if Shrove Tuesday doesn’t end with me doubled over and clutching my stomach in crepe-induced agony, it’s time to get the frying pan back out.

Whether you’re a beginner in all things batter, or a crepe connoisseur who’s keen to truly take it up a notch this year, I’ve got you covered with everything you could possibly need to finesse your flippin’ and frying this February 21st.

1
John Lewis & Partners
Make flipping faff-free by swapping the standard spatula for this chunky one
Designed with turning pancakes in mind, this silicone spatula has an extra-wide head, and bends easily to fit underneath even the thinnest crepes.
£12 from John Lewis & Partners
2
Amazon
Use some mini porcelain ramekins to display all the different toppings
Especially if you’re catering for kids, it can be really helpful to decant all the possible toppings into different ramekins, so they can easily access them and choose for themselves.
£20.99 from Amazon
3
John Lewis & Partners
Get an affordable non-stick pan that’s perfect for all kinds of pancakes
Durable, lightweight, and not too expensive, this non-stick pan is an all-round good buy for anyone looking to fry their batter into delicious pancakes this Shrove Tuesday.
£8 from John Lewis & Partners
4
Amazon
Bring your batter together with this two-in-one whisk that twists flat for easy storage
Helpfully multifunctional, this utensil can be used as a balloon whisk for whipping, and also as a flat whisk for blending. Plus, when it’s turned flat, it’s far easier to store in your cutlery drawer.
£12 from Amazon
5
Argos
Or give your arms a break by using an electric whisk instead
But if you’re not feeling having aching arms tomorrow, I’d suggest picking up an electric whisk like this one. It comes with five settings, and is super easy to use.
£18 from Argos
6
Amazon
Maple syrup is ridiculously expensive, so save money by buying it in bulk
A tiny glass jar of maple syrup from your local supermarket can set you back up to about £7, so I always buy it online, as I find that the prices are far more reasonable.
£13.80 from Amazon
7
Not On The High Street
Encourage the kids to get involved with these personalised wooden spoons
To involve the little ones in the process of making the batter, treat them to these special personalised wooden spoons.
£9.75 from Not On The High Street
8
Amazon
Freshly squeeze any lemons and drizzle the juice straight on your crepes
I’m a lemon and sugar girl through-and-through, so a juicer is a citrus essential piece of my Pancake Day kit. Best of all, this one squeezes the juice straight into a glass container.
£5.99 from Amazon
9
Amazon
If you prefer a thicker fried treat, then get this proper American-style waffle iron
Sure, it’s Pancake Day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t do waffles instead if they’re what you prefer! This waffle iron has been heavily discounted, and comes in both round and square moulds.
£29.95 (was £49.95) from Amazon
10
Amazon
Create the perfect crepes with this special pan that distributes heat really evenly
With its lightweight and easy-to-flip design, and ability to heat up both quickly and evenly, this non-stick pan is perfect for crepes. And it’ll also work perfectly on induction hobs.
£27.99 (was £45.99) from Amazon
11
Amazon
Or use this non-stick hot plate to further up your crepe making game
As well as the 30cm cooking plate, this kit also includes a wooden batter spreader, and a spatula. Basically, it’s just what you want if you’re keen to make restaurant-worthy crepes.
£33.99 from Amazon
12
John Lewis & Partners
Serve them up on this plate that has a handy batter recipe on its base
When it comes to cute crockery, nobody does it better than Emma Bridgewater. Part of the much-loved Black Toast collection, this Lemon & Sugar Dessert Plate is perfect for Shrove Tuesday, and even comes with a batter recipe on its base.
£20 from John Lewis & Partners
13
Amazon
But buy this pre-made Betty Crocker mix if you’re not a fan of making batter
There’s no rule that says you have to make your batter from scratch. To make the process a little easier, pick up a pre-made mix.
£7.90 From Amazon
14
Argos
Use this electric scale to weigh your dry ingredients straight into the mixing bowl
What I love about this scale is that you can set it back to zero after you’ve added each ingredient, so everything can be accurately measured into one bowl.
£10 from Argos
15
Amazon
For a pre or post workout pancake fix, whip up a protein-rich stack
If you’re looking to enjoy pancakes as part of a protein-rich diet, then you can’t go wrong with this mix that only needs milk or water added. Plus, there are four delicious flavours to choose from.
£21.96 from Amazon
16
Amazon
And drizzle it with this delicious zero calorie salted caramel syrup
These zero calorie and sugar free syrups come in loads of different flavours, but this salted caramel one seems to be the one reviewers like the most.
£5.44 from Amazon
17
Amazon
Make sure you’ve got the right amount of milk with this handy measuring jug
Whether you’re using milk or a plant-based alternative, you’ll definitely have to measure some kind of liquid for your pancake batter. So, be sure you’ve got a jug on hand.
£5.50 from Amazon
18
Amazon
Use a silicone ladle to distribute your pancake or waffle batter
Using a ladle is a great way to ensure all your pancakes end up being the same size. This one is made from silicone, and has been designed with a head that’ll help scrape every last bit of batter out of the bowl.
£5.99 from Amazon
19
Argos
Or if you’d prefer to pour straight from a mixing jug, go for this stoneware one
With its stylish monochrome design, and easy grab handle, this jug is perfect if you’d rather pour your batter straight onto the pan. Plus, it’s part of a wide range of baking crockery — so be sure to check out the rest of the set.
£6 from Argos
20
Amazon
For an American-style small and fluffy pancake stack, nab this nifty pan
If you’re going for the classic pancake stack, then this pan will help you get them all cooked at once — so there’s no danger of any going cold.
£29.99 from Amazon
21
Not On The High Street
Swap out the standard apron for one that feels far more fitting for Pancake Day
I’m yet to find a way to sieve flour without getting it all over me, so I see an apron as an essential bit of kit when I’m making my batter. Available in both pink and navy, this one is perfect for the Shrove Tuesday celebrations.
£33 from Not On The High Street
22
Amazon
Whip up your batter in this ceramic bowl that comes in loads of pretty colours
Made from sturdy yet lightweight earthenware, these bowls can easily be held with one arm when mixing, and come in a range of different powdery colours.
£20.40 from Amazon
23
Not On The High Street
Or keep it super simple and just use this large plastic one
Less aesthetic but just as useful, this plastic mixing bowl is a great alternative if you’re looking for something more affordable.
£3.35 from Amazon
