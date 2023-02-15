23 Pancake Day Essentials You Need If You Want To Flip Fluffy Stacks Like A Pro

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.



A fun fact about me is that no matter what else I’ve got going on — I am making the time to eat my own body weight in batter on Pancake Day. As far as I’m concerned, if Shrove Tuesday doesn’t end with me doubled over and clutching my stomach in crepe-induced agony, it’s time to get the frying pan back out.



Whether you’re a beginner in all things batter, or a crepe connoisseur who’s keen to truly take it up a notch this year, I’ve got you covered with everything you could possibly need to finesse your flippin’ and frying this February 21st.