Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Reveals He Is Pansexual

The singer, who has been married to wife Sarah Orzechowski since 2013, said he is also attracted to men in a new interview.

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has opened up about his sexuality, revealing he considers himself to be pansexual.

Brendon told Paper magazine: “I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person.

“Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don’t care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.

“I guess this is me coming out as pansexual,” he added.

Brendon also acknowledged Panic!‘s impact on the LGBTQ community, explaining how he loved that fans had turned his song ‘Girls, Girls, Boys’ into an anthem for them.