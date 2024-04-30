I Just Learned How Celebs Stage Paparazzi Shots, And Apparently It Happens All The Time

British Academy Scotland Awards. Carlo Paloni via Getty Images

On their behind-the-scenes showbiz podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, journalist Marina Hyde answered a fan question which read, “How often are celeb paparazzi shots staged, and how can we tell the staged ones from the real ones?”



Marina joked that she’d have to “think carefully” about her answer and that she had “a tiny lawyer” on her shoulder” but shared that “quite often they are staged.”



How does it happen?



Marina makes it clear that almost nobody is above the move, sharing that there are even recordings of Princess Diana making arrangements with photographers.



“At some point, people think, ‘I’ll turn the tables myself,’” she said ― “often, people used to feel, ‘the paparazzi are hanging out on the beach, if I give them one set of pictures and say, can you now leave me alone for the rest of my holiday in Barbados,’ then they would do that.”



But other people just want to be captured for marketing purposes and may even split the money with the photographers, Marina shared. “That happens a huge amount.”



She then says that some companies are better known for liaising with celebs than others.



Speaking to Cosmopolitan, New York City paparazzo Justin Steffman also said “Many setup photos include a paid product endorsement, where a photo agency works as a middleman between a celebrity and a company who has a product to sell.”



He added, “It could be the latest cell phone that was just released, or a food or beauty product, or something as simple as them being seen shopping at a certain retail outlet.”

How can you tell staged from non-staged pics?

