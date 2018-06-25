As A Working Mum, People Said I’d Have To Leave My Baby Because ‘That’s What The Men Do’

When I was pregnant, a few people suggested I would have to get used to spending weeks apart from my daughter because “that’s what the men do”. But, like many other mums, I found my own way of making my career and parenthood work for my family.

Whatever job you are doing, when you have a baby there are bound to be decisions you have to make, that never crossed your mind previously.

My job, as a professional cyclist, is quite unusual because I rely on my body to be in the best physical shape to perform at the highest level, so I knew my pregnancy and giving birth need to be timed as carefully as possible, but prior to pregnancy, I didn’t have any preconceived plans about how I would manage travelling for my job with a child.

As I was the first British Cycling programme rider to have a baby I had to forge my own path without any precedent.

It was the breastfeeding journey my daughter and I enjoyed, that made many of my decisions, and meant I didn’t follow advice offered because “that’s what the men do”.