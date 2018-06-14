How Pulling 1,500 Litres Of Rubbish Out Of A Devon Estuary Changed My Daughter

With her litter picker at the ready, my six-year-old daughter Ella helped me collect 1,500 litres of marine debris while paddleboarding in Devon’s Salcombe-Kingsbridge estuary. The sheer scale of how much plastic accumulated in certain hotspots really has made a lasting impression on Ella, who was particularly surprised by the plastic toy dolphin we came across up one of the creeks. “We found lots of balls, some shoes, loads of bottles, rope, balloons, a few straws, some big plastic gloves, carrier bags and crisp packets,” she listed. Our two-day, 22-mile paddleboarding challenge was part of our ongoing mission to help make Salcombe more ‘plastic clever’ and it had the added benefit of helping my daughter find her voice.

GUY HARROP Ella collected plastic rubbish while paddleboarding in the Salcombe-Kingsbridge estuary with her mum Anna Turns.

As we continued to collect bottle tops, packaging and polystyrene, I could hear Ella ask a fellow paddleboarder ‘so what do you do?’ and Helen Newcombe, founder of Davy J, simply explained ‘I make swimwear out of recycled fishing nets’. Ella seemed content with that answer and it was lovely to observe her happily chatting away. A year ago, Ella wasn’t even particularly keen on putting her hand up in class for show and tell, let alone prompting conversations with people she has only just met. But encouraging her interest in environmental concerns has had the bonus benefit of helping her gain confidence. Now, she speaks passionately and knowledgeably about microplastics to whole primary schools when we present assemblies together, holds her own while persuading senior hotel managers to switch from plastic to paper straws, and sounded quite adept chatting to her 30 classmates who joined us for a beach clean during our paddle. “Microplastics are smaller than my fingernail,” Ella explained to her peers who helped picked up hundreds of tiny pieces of plastic packaging and strands of rope from the muddy foreshore at Batson creek. “When plastic breaks up, these fragments can be eaten by birds, fish and wildlife in the sea and they could die, so I feel really happy when we can remove it before it gets washed back into the sea.”

GUY HARROP