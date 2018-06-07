This Is What Your Mediterranean Summer Holiday Is Doing To The Ocean

Tourism is causing a 40% increase in marine litter entering the Mediterranean Sea each summer – 95% of which is plastic – according to new research by WWF for World Oceans Day.

The majority of the plastic waste was found to be coming from Turkey and Spain, followed by Italy, Egypt and France – countries where over 34 million Brits are preparing to holiday this year. So, your mini break this year may well contribute to the world’s plastic pollution problem.