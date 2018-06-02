Thailand's Maya Bay Shuts – Here Are Five Other Beaches Bearing The Environmental Impact Of Tourism

Maya Bay, an iconic Thai paradise made famous by hit Leonardo DiCaprio film ‘The Beach’, was closed on Friday for four months due to the devastating environmental impact of overtourism.

During this period, Thai national park authorities will carry out a rehabilitative plan in an attempt to restore the site to its former natural beauty. Marine biologists estimate that up to 90% of the coral in the bay has been killed by the boats that have been taking 4,000 visitors there daily.

Here are five other beautiful, beachy areas of the world that are suffering from tourism-induced fatigue.

Boracay, Philippines