Paramedics 'Pelted With Bricks After Hoax Call To 13-Year-Old Girl Having Heart Attack'

Paramedics responding to reports of a 13-year-old girl in cardiac arrest were pelted with “bricks, glasses, tables and chairs” when they arrived on the scene to help.

First responders were left “extremely shaken” after what turned out to be a suspected hoax call made solely to lure them to a house in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Thursday evening.

Two girls aged 13 and 14 have been arrested.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) posted about the incident on their Facebook page, along with a picture of a street littered with projectiles.

It wrote: “It beggars belief what happened to our staff in Eastleigh earlier this evening. We received a 999 call informing us that a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest at this property.

“We immediately sent a rapid response car and ambulance but when they arrived they were met by a barrage of bricks, glasses, tables, chairs and other items from the upstairs windows - some of which can be seen in this photo below.”