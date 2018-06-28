Paramedics 'Pelted With Bricks After Hoax Call To 13-Year-Old Girl Having Heart Attack'

Paramedics responding to reports of a 13-year-old girl in cardiac arrest were pelted with “bricks, glasses, tables and chairs” when they arrived on the scene to help.
First responders were left “extremely shaken” after what turned out to be a suspected hoax call made solely to lure them to a house in Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Thursday evening.
Two girls aged 13 and 14 have been arrested.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) posted about the incident on their Facebook page, along with a picture of a street littered with projectiles.
It wrote: “It beggars belief what happened to our staff in Eastleigh earlier this evening. We received a 999 call informing us that a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest at this property.
“We immediately sent a rapid response car and ambulance but when they arrived they were met by a barrage of bricks, glasses, tables, chairs and other items from the upstairs windows - some of which can be seen in this photo below.”
SCAS also noted the wider implications of the hoax call, writing: “What makes this even worse is that all the staff and vehicles we sent were diverted from local people in genuine pain and distress with real illnesses, real injuries and real emergencies by our equally frustrated and appalled control room team.
“So if you’ve been waiting longer for us this evening in the local area, this is the reason why. Let’s hope the person/people taken away by Hampshire Police from the property are having the largest book at the local station thrown in THEIR direction.”
Hampshire Police told HuffPost UK in a statement: “We were called to an incident in Stranding Street, Eastleigh at 5.40pm yesterday.
“Officers attended and made two arrests.
“A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, both from Eastleigh, were arrested on suspicion of assault, cause of wasteful employment of police and use of threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.
“They remain in custody at this time.”