A Ukrainian flag. Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Some “paranoid” Russian security officials are interpreting wartime legislation to mean that public displays of blue and yellow are outlawed.

People have been arrested for wearing colours similar to the Ukrainian flag - in the belief that they are showing support for the invaded country, the Ministry of Defence [MoD] said.

They cited reports of a care home worker arrested for wearing a blue and yellow jacket to work and a 22-year-old man displaying the blue and yellow flag of Russia’s own Aerospace Forces.

Children look at burned cars at the site where Russia's intercepted drone debris fell, on May 31, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Roman Pilipey via Getty Images

British officials say the clampdown shows a “paranoid Russian officialdom” in an “increasingly totalitarian” system.

“Some local Russian security officials are likely interpreting Russia’s draconian wartime legislation to mean that public display of blue and yellow items is outlawed because it might evidence discreet support for Ukraine,” the MoD said.

“On 09 May 2023, a care home worker was reportedly arrested after wearing a blue and yellow jacket to work.

“In recent days, Russian National Guard troops arrested a 22 year old man in Volkhov near St Petersburg for displaying which was eventually determined to be the blue and yellow flag of Russia’s own Aerospace Forces.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 04 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/YVnIr3Aa9L



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/mFQnDGX5A3 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 4, 2023

“The clampdown highlights uncertainty within a paranoid Russian officialdom of what is and is [not] deemed permissible within an increasingly totalitarian system.

“Criticism of the arrests has come from an unexpected quarter: the ultra-nationalist, pro-war Liberal Democratic party. The party’s own branding features yellow on a blue background.”

It comes as Ukraine is set to launch its long-awaited counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Wall Street Journal: “We strongly believe that we will succeed.

“I don’t know how long it will take. To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy SERGEI SUPINSKY via Getty Images

Kyiv hopes a counteroffensive to reclaim territory will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Russia invaded its neighbour 15 months ago.

Zelenskyy said last month Ukraine needed to wait for more Western armoured vehicles arrived before launching the counteroffensive.

He has been on a diplomatic push to maintain Western support, seeking more military aid and weapons, which is key for Ukraine to succeed in its plans.