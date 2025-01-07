Hear That Sound? That's The Sound Of Feral Parents Celebrating Back To School Week

Laura M via Getty Images

It’s been 84 years... or so it seems, since the UK’s cohort of teens, kids and toddlers broke up from schools and nurseries across the land.

But this week they are back and plenty of parents are, well... delighted. You might witness dancing in the street, possibly even the odd cartwheel, the Champagne will be popping... Unless of course your child’s school is closed because of the terrible weather, in which case, commiserations.

Parents are taking to social media to express exactly how back to school week is making them feel and the memes are well and truly meme-ing.

Kids are back to school today pic.twitter.com/NomXDWdeWH — Rob H (@SpongeBrainBob1) January 7, 2025

The kids are back to school repeat the kids are back to school. This is not a drill! pic.twitter.com/rsqFZcBVKS — Nadine Jasper 🇬🇧🚜🗽🚛 (@nadine_jasper) January 6, 2025

Kids are back to school today 🙌🏾🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/qcGYvZuPSb — Steven Daniel (@smoothsteve23) January 6, 2025

A solid disclaimer here: of course we love our children and of course we loved spending the Christmas break with them, but also, at the same time, we can acknowledge that the festive period is also pretty exhausting for those with little – and not-so-little – ones.

There are tantrums, fights, disagreements over who gets to play with what toy or who gets to go on the Playstation first. You get the gist.

My kids are my rocks but they go back to school tomorrow and I feel that line in that Christmas song about mom and dad can’t hardly wait for school to start back again pic.twitter.com/tLUpT8Uiw1 — Griff, Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer (@Gtyndall) January 7, 2025