Parents Get Extra Chromosome Tattooed On Hands To Match Son With Down's Syndrome

The parents of a child with Down’s syndrome decided to get a chromosome tattooed on their hands – so they have an extra one just like their son.

Chip and Laura Franks, from Texas, US, said they wanted to match their son Alec and have a permanent reminder of their “sweet boy”.

The pair, who share posts about Alec’s journey on the Facebook page ‘Amazing Alec’, said neither of them have any other tattoos, but this one just felt right.

“Honestly we didn’t even know we’d get them, but it was a day of serendipity and it felt right to do it,” they wrote on Facebook. “We want to be reminded of our sweet boy―and if anyone asks, we’ll have a way to talk about the blessing that is Down’s syndrome. It seemed like an act of love for him and our family.”

