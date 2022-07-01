Children Have Finally Received Their Jubilee Books And Parents Have Thoughts

Brian Lawless via PA Wire/PA Images

The platinum jubilee – or the platty joobs as we lovingly called it a few weeks ago – might be over, but the celebrations reign on.

School children around the UK have been receiving a book to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year monarchy, and parents have a lot to say about it.

Though many received their copy during the actual jubilee, some kids have been getting theirs this week as the slow roll-out continues.

Others have made more whimsical observations such as why Tony Blair looks so old, or why Michael Fabricant seems to have assumed the place of Boris Johnson.

Today my youngest brought his copy of the platinum jubilee book home from school. I have many questions about the pictures of Prime Ministers since 1940. pic.twitter.com/5ZWpvhufhW — Stuart Wilks-Heeg (@StuartWilksHeeg) June 30, 2022

Parents have also been making comments about the position of the monarchy, empire and imperialism, most of which seem to be glossed over in the book (surprise surprise). There is a good bit about the passports though, parents pointed out.

It’s understood that four million copies of the book, entitled Queen Elizabeth, have been produced.

The Department of Education said the book aims to be a “unique commemorative piece that children will take home and treasure” and “focus, not only on the Queen herself, but also on events of the last 70 years throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.

The government wants the books to be “inclusive” and “patriotic”, tuning into the “spirit” of the 2012 Olympics in London.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said of the project: “For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen has played an instrumental role in the events, people and places that have helped shape the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

“From the hundreds of charities and organisations of which she is patron, to the 14 Prime Ministers who have served during her reign – thousands of children will be able to read about our great nation, its history and future.”

Despite the government’s efforts, some parents think the text barely scratches the surface and doesn’t offer a critical historical view.

Though mums and dads appreciate children might be a bit young to understand certain elements, they pointed out that it’s left many kids more confused and asking parents to fill in context omitted from the book.

So last week my 5yo received the book commemorating the Platinum Jubilee. Govt constantly refers to “balance” in history but v little evident here. Just scratching the surface reveals why history can and should never be presented as a single, simple story. 🧵🪡 pic.twitter.com/vv44bdy55C — Alex Ford (@apf102) June 14, 2022

Crucially it is well presented and promises an interesting historical story. My daughter was fascinated. She asked me to read it to her at night. But the more I read, the more context I found myself having to give. My inner annaliste was nervous about the narrative. — Alex Ford (@apf102) June 14, 2022

Things are less problematic when we are discussing the story of the coronation day itself, but as we begin to stray into wider historical interpretations the lack of context and criticality become more of an issue. The timelines of the UK nations are fascinating pic.twitter.com/4figwtBuNr — Alex Ford (@apf102) June 14, 2022

My niece came home from school with that children’s Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee celebration book that cost the tax payer £12m in a cost of living crisis. They’ve filled it with black &?brown ppl. 🙄 Guess where it’s going very directly? pic.twitter.com/mGGzXMAtmk — Glow - Another Brazen Hussy (@SussexRoyalGlow) June 24, 2022

£12 million spent by the DfE on a Platinum Jubilee book for all state primary school children is a staggering waste of money @educationgovuk, when there are far more urgent needs to spend that money. Sounds like you need a team of #schoolgovernors to hold you to account. — Aizenay (@Aizenay95) June 24, 2022

Apparently every child is to be given this book to take home and treasure to mark ‘our great nations’ #platinumjubilee

I’m pleased to report Rosalita Prowse, age 10, flatly refused hers in class yesterday citing the monarchy as being ‘no better than us’. #jubileebook #republic pic.twitter.com/sx3REtkUFw — Ian Prowse (@IanProwse) June 30, 2022

I find it really sad that the Platinum Jubilee book, given to every child in the country, doesn’t note the authors or illustrators anywhere in the book. A general vote of thanks at the back of the book is all they get. Attribution matters. pic.twitter.com/WfsXj1MhKP — Katherine May (@_katherine_may_) June 8, 2022

Feel Tony Blair has been given a slightly harsh hairline in the Jubilee book the 5yo Haa brought home. pic.twitter.com/kqIh33AGGs — Sarah Bell (@bellesy) June 30, 2022

If you’re trying to teach your children about history, there are (almost certainly) resources out there that provide a more thorough, unbiased description of events. And you can bet they don’t cost £12 million.