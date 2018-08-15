Parents Spend £250 Kitting Out Kids For The Start Of The School Year

The start of the school year can be tough on kids, but new research suggests it’s tough on parents’ wallets, too.

Parents spend an average of £244.90 on kitting their children out ready for September, from buying new uniforms to PE kits, books and shoes.

In a poll of 2,000 parents, Vouchercodes.co.uk found that school uniforms topped the list of the most expensive items to buy for their children, averaging at £52.90 per child, followed by a new coat at an average price of £38.70 and school shoes, averaging at £36.50.

PE kit will cost another £28.90 and books and stationary come to £26.