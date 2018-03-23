Teenage asylum seeker Ahmed Hassan has been jailed for life for planting the Parsons Green Tube bomb which injured 51 passengers.
He was given a minimum term of 34 years, having been convicted of attempted murder.
Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said: “You have violated the Quran and Islam with your actions, as well as the law of all civilised people... It is hoped that you will recognise this one day.”
Hassan was sentenced at The Old Bailey on Friday, after victims testified about their ongoing “nightmares” about the September incident.
Lucinda Glazebrook suffered superficial burns to her face and hands, and has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
She also lost some of her hair after being caught in the blast.
In a victim impact statement read before sentence was passed, she said: “I view myself as a changed person. I believed I was going to die.”
She told how she was plagued by disturbing images of the bomb exploding and the face of Hassan.
She said: “When this happens I feel frightened and experience physical reactions including palpitations and breathlessness.”
Daniel Prieto, who suffered burns to his neck and had his eyelashes singed in the blast, said he cannot bring himself to use Parsons Green station because it “brings back bad memories”.
He added that his life had “changed completely”.
Prosecutor Alison Morgan said Prieto had to receive treatment from a psychologist “to overcome the effects of the explosion”.
Another victim, identified only as Miss S, has scars that will take up to two years to heal, Morgan said, after suffering 16% burns to her body as the fire melted her tights.