Teenage asylum seeker Ahmed Hassan has been jailed for life for planting the Parsons Green Tube bomb which injured 51 passengers.

He was given a minimum term of 34 years, having been convicted of attempted murder.

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave said: “You have violated the Quran and Islam with your actions, as well as the law of all civilised people... It is hoped that you will recognise this one day.”

Hassan was sentenced at The Old Bailey on Friday, after victims testified about their ongoing “nightmares” about the September incident.

Lucinda Glazebrook suffered superficial burns to her face and hands, and has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

She also lost some of her hair after being caught in the blast.