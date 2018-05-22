Some sectors of the food and drink industry have made no progress in reducing the amount of sugar in their products, which child health campaigners have branded “disappointing”. The revelation comes from Public Health England (PHE) following its sugar reduction programme which was announced last year. The food industry – including retailers, manufacturers, restaurants, cafés and pub chains – has been challenged to cut 20% of sugar from a range of products by 2020, with a 5% reduction in the first year. But in the first year alone it barely made a dent, achieving a 2% reduction in sugar against the 5% target. The assessment revealed yoghurts and fromage frais, breakfast cereals, sweet spreads and sauces all met or exceedied the 5% sugar reduction ambition. While chocolate confectionery and biscuits made no improvement whatsoever, and the sugar content in the puddings category increased.

martinrlee via Getty Images

In drinks covered by the government’s Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL), sugar was reduced by 11% and average calories per portion by 6%. Data also showed people are buying more drinks that have sugar levels below the SDIL cut off of 5g per 100g. PHE said the results were “encouraging” and said it recognises there are more sugar reduction plans from the food industry in the pipeline. There are also some changes to products that are not yet captured in the data as they took effect after the first year cut-off point. But Kawther Hashem, nutritionist at Action on Sugar, based at Queen Mary University of London, said “more must be done” - particularly on biscuits, chocolate confectionery, puddings and the large portions of high sugar products sold in the ‘out of home’ sector.

Public Health England