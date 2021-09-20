These Are The Invites Jeremy Corbyn Has Received For Labour Party Conference

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking at the last party conference in Brighton

At the last Labour Party conference, leader Jeremy Corbyn opened his keynote speech to hundreds of activists singing: “Oooh Jeremy Corbyn!”

The burning issue in September 2019 was the Brexit deadlock, with Corbyn using his Brighton address to rally campaigners behind a snap general election (once no-deal had been ruled out).

Corbyn was forced to deliver his big speech a day early as conference was dramatically cut short after the supreme court ruled Boris Johnson’s prorogation of parliament was unlawful.

MPs and journalists made a frenzied dash back to Westminster and just a few weeks later Corbyn backed the poll that cemented his downfall and plunged Labour into its worst defeat since 1935.

Sir Keir Starmer was voted in as leader and Corbyn was suspended from the party for his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission report into anti-Semitism.

Despite Corbyn being reinstated as a member of the party last November, Starmer has declined to restore the whip meaning he will return to Brighton this weekend as an independent MP.

The event, which runs from Saturday 25 to Wednesday 29, will be Starmer’s first proper conference since his election as leader.

Meanwhile, in just two years Corbyn has gone from being the main event to the fringe events.

Here HuffPost UK guides you through some of the events Corbyn is invited to and tipped to attend.

The MP for Islington North is invited to at least five events in the Labour Party fringe programme and three at the The World Transformed - a parallel event linked to the Momentum campaign group which helped elect him leader.

There is also a number events at TWT dedicated to Corbyn’s leadership, although HuffPost UK has not noted any at the Labour Party conference.

Labour Party Conference

Covid, Capitalism And The Media: Holding Power To Account

On Saturday night Corbyn is invited to an event hosted by the Morning Star newspaper alongside MP Richard Burgon who served on his frontbench as shadow justice secretary.

Climate Change & Food Production - Why The Government Must Act Now

Sunday lunchtime Corbyn is down for an event alongside Unite the union chiefs talking about food and agriculture.

How Can We Fight The UK’s Nuclear Arsenal Increase?

Sunday evening the former Labour leader has been invited to an event hosted by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Coffee Meet and Greet - Stop Fire and Rehire

On Tuesday morning Corbyn is listed as a speaker for an event hosted by Barry Gardiner MP on his bill to stop fire and rehire.

How Can We End 20 Years Of War On Terror?

Tuesday lunchtime, the independent MP is listed as a speaker at an event hosted by Stop The War Coalition.

The World Transformed

Winning Climate Justice 1: Call for Action

Sunday lunchtime, the London MP is listed as a speaker at an event on how an unjust system compounds crises including climate, covid and racism. Other MPs listed include Zarah Sultana, Olivia Blake and Clive Lewis.

War on Terror: 20 Years on

It appears Corbyn might have a diary clash on Tuesday lunchtime, as he is invited to discuss the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan at both party conference and TWT.

Socialist Campaign Group Rally

On the final night of Labour conference, Corbyn is expected to take part in a rally alongside MPs from the Socialist Campaign Group - that includes a number of his former shadow cabinet. MPs down to attend include Diane Abbott, Richard Burgon, Rebecca Long-Bailey and his former shadow chancellor John McDonnell.