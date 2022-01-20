Artist Tracey Emin Rages At Partygate 'Lies' As She Tries To Remove Her Art From No.10

Tracey Emin has spoken out about the "shameful" behaviour of No.10 Getty/Reuters

Tracey Emin is attempting to get her art removed from 10 Downing Street following all of the ‘partygate’ revelations which have plagued the government in recent weeks.

The renowned artist told BBC Radio 4′s Woman’s Hour that she now wants her neon art piece which reads ‘more passion’ to be taken down, as allegations that the government was hosting social gatherings throughout the Covid lockdowns continue to pile up.

“Neon is notoriously for a party atmosphere – you have them in fun fairs, casinos, bars, or whatever,” Emin said.

“I really do not feel No.10 need any encouragement on this level.”

Presenter Emma Barnett asked: “So [you want it] removed from display with the news that’s going on around the parties?”

Emin replied: “Not just that – their behaviour is pretty shameful.

“People are really genuinely upset about this. It’s not about a political thing, it’s about a moral, ethical thing.

“People had to watch their loved ones be buried on their telephones, right?”

She added: “It makes no sense, it’s just so disrespectful.”

The artist also claimed that the current government need “more compassion” not more “passion”, adding: “They don’t need more party atmospheres – most of us are obeying the rules in every single way because this pandemic has affected everybody so terribly, whether it’s financially, whether it’s healthwise, whatever.”

Responding to claims that No.10 staff deserved it because of the stress of the pandemic, she replied: “If they wanted to let off steam and have a few drinks – so did other people.

“I’ve got a reputation for being a party girl anyway, but in this situation the answer is ‘no’ – you set an example, and you live by that example.”

Touching on the prime minister’s repeated claim that no parties were ever held in No.10 a few weeks ago, Emin said: “The worse thing is that they lied. They lied.

“So that means people can’t trust.”

“They didn’t put their hands up and say they were under stress”, she claimed, because they “just thought they were going to get away with it”.

Tracey Emin has been trying to get her artwork in No.10 taken down Instagram @traceyeminstudio

Emin donated the artwork to the government’s collection before Johnson became prime minister.

She explained that this means it is available for any government “for time in memorial”.

“The reason my work is hanging there is when you have a new prime minister, the prime minister chooses art from the government’s art collection, and David Cameron chose a piece of my work.

“I have to be honest, I’m quite proud of that because dignitaries, all kinds of people go to 10 Downing Street – and at the time I thought, ‘wow, that’s making Britain look kind of cool and on a different level in terms of contemporary art.’”

She then claimed that Cameron’s cabinet had a different approach when compared to the current government, as they, according to Emin, “don’t value culture” and “art makes people feel good”.

The artist explained: “I don’t want the work back, because I donated it. I would simply like for it to be taken down.”

She admitted that she actually does not have the control to get it taken down, adding: “I know for a fact that Boris Johnson likes it hanging there.

“Because he told me.”

Barnett asked: “Are you able to make this request to the prime minister?”