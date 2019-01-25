Putting political differences aside, US comedian and actor Patton Oswalt has responded to an angry Twitter user with a hearty dose of kindness – and it’s a story to warm even the iciest of hearts. When Oswalt criticised a tweet from President Donald Trump, retired Trump supporter Michael Beatty from Huntsville, Alabama, tweeted to say: “I just realised why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity!” He also referred to Oswalt as a “sawed off little man.” Oswalt looked at the enraged man’s profile and discovered Beatty had recently been in hospital and was crowdfunding to pay for his medical bills. It had got to the point where he couldn’t even afford to buy food. Then something beautiful happened, the comedian tweeted to his 4.4million followers asking for them to help Beatty out – and in a matter of hours they raised over $28,000 (£20,000) to help him pay his medical expenses.

“Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise,” Oswalt tweeted on Thursday. “I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some shitty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to.” He then included the link to Beatty’s Go Fund Me page. In December, Beatty spent two weeks in hospital with sepsis. He explained on his crowdfunding page: “I was in critical condition.” The retired veteran claims he had a brush with death during that time and ended up in a coma: “Until Friday the 21st I was not actively conscious. I did ‘wake up’ Friday and started working my way back.” During his recovery, his kidneys were not functioning properly and he couldn’t stand up without being sick.

