This Couple Bought A Caravan So Homeless People Had Somewhere To Stay At Christmas

It was late autumn in 2016 when Karen and Paul Green first came across a couple sleeping rough in the woods near to their home in Forest Town, Nottinghamshire. Paul, a 52-year-old tattooist and body piercer, recognised the homeless woman, who was an acquaintance from years before.

For the next few days, he and 41-year-old Karen took them some meals and cigarettes. And then, later that week, Paul unexpectedly arrived home with a small two-berth caravan he’d picked up for £100.

“We both love helping other people where we can,” said Karen. “The world’s a cruel place, there aren’t many good people about anymore. Everybody is out for themselves. Paul went off and bought [the caravan] … and brought them [the homeless couple] back to our house.”

