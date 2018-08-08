In his first full statement since the death of his ‘ChuckleVision’ co-star, the entertainer told the Press Association: “I still can’t believe he’s gone and that we will never perform together again.”

Paul Chuckle has said he is “totally devastated” by the death of his brother Barry at the age of 73.

Paul also said he “knew nothing of how serious his illness was until fairly recently”, following his brother Jimmy’s admission Barry had been suffering from bone cancer that had spread to his lungs prior to his death.

“He always said that he wanted to die on stage and that he would work right to the end which he more or less did,” Paul said.

“Our Barry kept it to himself and he kept it from me, knowing how close we were and we have always been!

“He was a trooper in every sense of the word and right to the end.”

Paul worked alongside Barry on nearly 300 episodes of ‘ChuckleVision’, making the show one of the longest-running kids’ series on UK television.

The pair had recently filmed a new series titled ‘Chuckle Time’ for Channel 5.

Barry had not been well towards the end of the filming and summer work was cancelled whilst he rested at his doctor’s request. Not long after this, his health deteriorated.