Labour MP Paul Flynn has died aged 84, his local party has confirmed.

The veteran politician had reportedly been ill for some time and announced in October he would be standing down after more than 30 years in parliament.

He held several shadow cabinet posts during his parliamentary career, but had not been active in the Commons in recent months.

Newport West Labour tweeted: “It’s with great sadness that we let you know that our MP, Paul Flynn, has died today.

“Paul is a hero to many of us in the Newport Labour family and we mourn for his family’s loss.

“We would ask that the privacy of Paul’s family is respected at this difficult time.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Flynn would be “greatly missed”.

He tweeted: “I’m very sad at the passing of my good friend Paul Flynn. He had such love for Newport, knowledge of radical South Wales history and a dry wit.

“He was an independent thinker who was a credit to the Labour Party. He will be greatly missed.”