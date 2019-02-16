Paul Hollywood’s Ex-Wife Alex Denies ‘Verbally Abusing’ Bake Off Star’s New Girlfriend In Local  Marks & Spencer

The ex-wife of Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has denied verbally abusing his new partner during an alleged incident at her local Marks & Spencer.
Witnesses reportedly told The Sun that there was an altercation between Alex Hollywood and Summer Monteys-Fulham when they bumped into each other whilst shopping at the M&S store in Canterbury, Kent.
Police confirmed they had attended reports of a disturbance, adding: “Enquiries were carried out in which all parties involved were given words of advice.”
On Saturday, a rep for Alex Hollywood confirmed the pair had bumped into each other at the store, but denied she had been “verbally abusive”.
In a statement issued to Press Association, the rep said: “Alex was shocked to bump into Summer in her local supermarket but even in that difficult situation, she still did not and would not ever verbally abuse anyone.
“Alex has kept a dignified position throughout the last 14 months which have been extremely challenging, and continues to do so.”
Last month Alex addressed her split from Bake Off judge Paul for the first time, just over a year since they announced the end of their marriage.
After 20 years together, the couple confirmed they had parted ways in November 2017 amid reports that the ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter had been unfaithful for a second time.
While Paul has maintained that his relationship with new girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam started after the marriage ended, Alex filed for divorce citing adultery.
Speaking to Prima magazine, she revealed the devastating effect of the break-up, stating: “No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.”
“I compare it to a moment where you’re driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you’re driving in a completely different direction,” she added.
“You have to give yourself time to get your head round it.”
Paul and Alex previously split for a brief period in 2013, when it was revealed he had been having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-presenter on the US version of ‘Bake Off’.
Alex continued: “Paul and I had an ordinary marriage - it lasted for 19 years with a hiccup in the middle and then an abrupt end.
“I don’t feel angry with Paul - though of course there’s a certain amount of hurt. Anger is emotive and I’m not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you.”
The former couple have one son together, Josh.