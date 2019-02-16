Paul Hollywood’s Ex-Wife Alex Denies ‘Verbally Abusing’ Bake Off Star’s New Girlfriend In Local  Marks & Spencer

The ex-wife of Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has denied verbally abusing his new partner during an alleged incident at her local Marks & Spencer. Witnesses reportedly told The Sun that there was an altercation between Alex Hollywood and Summer Monteys-Fulham when they bumped into each other whilst shopping at the M&S store in Canterbury, Kent.

Police confirmed they had attended reports of a disturbance, adding: “Enquiries were carried out in which all parties involved were given words of advice.” On Saturday, a rep for Alex Hollywood confirmed the pair had bumped into each other at the store, but denied she had been “verbally abusive”. In a statement issued to Press Association, the rep said: “Alex was shocked to bump into Summer in her local supermarket but even in that difficult situation, she still did not and would not ever verbally abuse anyone. “Alex has kept a dignified position throughout the last 14 months which have been extremely challenging, and continues to do so.”

Rex Paul and Alex were together for 20 years.