Paul Hollywood Reveals Prue Leith Once Forced Him To Walk Out Of GBBO Tent

Ah Bake Off, isn’t it so wholesome? Beautiful bakes, twee countryside, everyone having a lovely time, Prue talking about big sausages and beavers...

Ahem – yes, it’s no secret that innuendo plays a major part in The Great British Bake Off tent and that judge Prue Leith is one of the worst culprits for it.

However, fellow judge Paul Hollywood has now spoken out Prue’s ‘embarrassing’ sense of humour in a new interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

In fact, the celebrity chef revealed that he has had to leave the tent in order to cope with it.

“The problem is, it’s quite a tactile thing, bread-making or whatever, so certain shapes can look a bit rude on camera,” he explains.

“She’s embarrassing. That’s what she is. I mean, Prue will say it, and I’m sure she’s saying it deliberately. We were doing sausage rolls, and she said to a guy, ‘I don’t think your sausage is big enough,’ and I just stopped and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve got to leave for 10 minutes,’ so I walked out the tent.”

Fortunately, as Paul explained, the rude humour that is often displayed not just by Prue but by hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding is all taken as a joke.

“We all have a good sense of humour in the tent, and we all have a good laugh. I think that’s part of the magic of Bake Off,” he added.

“The atmosphere in the tent is very jovial, it’s very happy, it’s very fun, so when someone says something to spark somebody else off, it just goes through it like wildfire.”

Prue recently admitted she recently came close to leaving the Great British Bake Off due to its demanding schedule.

She is now judging her eighth season of Bake Off, meaning she’s now been part of the show for longer than her predecessor Mary Berry.

