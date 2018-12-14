Sir Paul McCartney's Home Targeted By Burglars

Thieves targeted the former Beatle’s house in St John’s Wood at around 6.20pm last Friday.

Police are investigating a break-in at the London home of Sir Paul McCartney .

A Scotland Yard spokesperson confirmed they had been called to a property and found signs of forced entry.

They said (via PA) that no arrests had been made and the investigation continues.

It is unknown if the musician, 76, or his wife Nancy Shevell were home at the time of the break-in.

It came after Sir Paul played a gig in his hometown of Liverpool on Wednesday.

The veteran star performed 38 songs as part of the UK leg of his Freshen Up tour.

Sir Paul is due to play at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday.

This is not the first time a former Beatle has been targeted by burglars.

George Harrison was knifed in the chest by an intruder at his Oxfordshire home in December 1999.