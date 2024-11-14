Paul Mescal arrives at the premiere of Gladiator II via Associated Press

Paul Mescal made a big impression when Gladiator II premiered in London this week.

The Irish actor takes the lead in the much-hyped sequel to Ridley Scott’s award-winning movie, which is finally due to hit cinemas on Friday.

On Wednesday night, the Bafta winner joined the rest of the cast at the film’s premiere in London, and it’s fair to say he’s never looked more like a movie star.

Advertisement

Although he kept it simple with his outfit, Paul looked extremely suave as he walked the red carpet in a black suit and white shirt, with a white tie loosened around his neck.

Paul Mescal was serving straight-up movie star on the red carpet via Associated Press

A full-length look at Paul's outfit via Associated Press

Fortunately for Paul, he had a fair few A-list supporters on the night.

He was seen posing for photographers with Andrew Scott, with whom he starred in last year’s acclaimed drama All Of Us Strangers.

Advertisement

Paul’s sister, the singer Nell Mescal, was also in attendance for the Gladiator II premiere.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal were reunited at the Gladiator II premiere via Associated Press

Nell Mescal via Associated Press

Meanwhile, Paul was also seen having a laugh with director Ridley Scott, and shared a moment with co-stars like Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger.

Check out more photos from the big night below:

Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal share a laugh at the premiere of their new film via Associated Press

The stars of Gladiator II via Associated Press

Advertisement

Gladiator II picks up 15 years after the events of the first movie, with Paul playing Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe’s character, who is now grown up and trains to become a gladiator himself.

The sequel has so far received largely positive reviews, with both Paul and Denzel being tipped for recognition during awards season next year.