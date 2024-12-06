Paul Mescal Uses His Saturday Night Live Promo To Remind The World How To Pronounce His Name

Shaboozey, Paul Mescal and Chloe Fineman SNL

Paul Mescal is gearing up to make his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend – and he apparently wants to be sure everyone is saying his name correctly before the fun starts.

In a teaser clip for Saturday’s live show, the Gladiator II actor appeared alongside musical guest Shaboozey and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, who enthusiastically declared: “We gettin’ tipsy on mezcal this week!”

Advertisement

As the skit continues and Shaboozey joined in the fun, Paul sternly reminded the pair: “It’s Mescal.”

“I know, Paul, it’s a joke,” Chloe replied, and while Paul did then briefly laugh along, the clip ended with him reminding her: “It’s Mescal.”

Meanwhile, in another teaser for the episode, Chloe joked that she thought Paul was actually called “Paulmes Cal”, poking fun at the common misconceptions around how to pronounce the Normal People star’s name.

Watch all of Paul’s teasers below:

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Irish performer isn’t the only star from this side of the Atlantic who has taken the opportunity to set the record straight on how people across the pond should be pronouncing their name this week.

On Monday night, Daniel Craig made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s US talk show, during which the former James Bond actor admitted he had “a bone to pick” with the host over how he (and many other Americans) pronounce his surname.