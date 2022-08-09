Paul O'Grady Announces He's Quitting Radio 2 After 14 Years With The Station

Paul O'Grady Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Paul O’Grady has announced he’s stepping down from his Radio 2 show after over a decade on the airwaves.

On Tuesday morning, Paul said he felt it was the “right time to go” after 14 years in the Sunday afternoon slot.

“I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go,” he said in a statement.

Paul’s final show will air on Sunday 21st August.

We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2.



Radio 2 boss Helen Thomas said: “I’d like to thank Paul for so many years of his brilliant Sunday afternoon show.

“I’m sorry to see him go, but I wish Paul the very best of luck for the future and hope to work with him again as the door is always open to him here at Radio 2.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Paul would begin alternating his slot with comedian Rob Beckett, with each presenting for 13 weeks at a time.

He told his Instagram followers at the time: “It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite sometime, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens.

“While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer (sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince who is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on air.